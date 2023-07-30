Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 199 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,985. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

