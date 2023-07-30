Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 442 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. 3,446,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,401. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

