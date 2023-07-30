Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $26.60 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,035 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.87. 2,810,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $539.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

