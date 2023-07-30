Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.11. 1,194,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,627. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.