Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.64 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.86. 3,829,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

