National Bank Financial Comments on CGI Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIBFree Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIB opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in CGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.