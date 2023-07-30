National Bank Financial Comments on CGI Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIB opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in CGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

