National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Bank by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NBHC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.28. 122,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.28 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

