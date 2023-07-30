Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $14.09. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 14,395 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.46 million, a PE ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,512.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $91,030.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,512.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $169,229 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

