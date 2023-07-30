Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $16,728.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00247643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023472 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003378 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

