Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises about 0.3% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $1,056,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. 8,878,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

