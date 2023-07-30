Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in July

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NOSPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neoen in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $38.92 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

Featured Articles

