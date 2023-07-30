NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 75.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

