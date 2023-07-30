NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 75.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
