New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in July

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.5 days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Up 8.9 %
NWWCF opened at $2.94 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.
About New China Life Insurance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.