New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in July

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.5 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Up 8.9 %

NWWCF opened at $2.94 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

