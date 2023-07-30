Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20 to $0.24 EPS.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,953,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 218,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.