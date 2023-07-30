Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 627 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 627 ($8.04). 49,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 209,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($8.31).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Next 15 Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 708.82. The company has a market capitalization of £622.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62,700.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.