NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

