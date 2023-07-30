NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 29.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1,242.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 390,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,908,000 after buying an additional 361,537 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 6,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. 5,993,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.