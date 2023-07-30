Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 645,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 315,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.29 million, a P/E ratio of -363,000.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 412,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after buying an additional 243,431 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.