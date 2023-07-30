NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in July

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,083,700 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 4,430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.6 days.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NWHUF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

