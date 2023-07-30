NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in July

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,083,700 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 4,430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.6 days.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NWHUF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.