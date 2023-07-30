Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCLH. Bank of America increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

