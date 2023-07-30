Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $67.74. 2,228,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.