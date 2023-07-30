Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 91,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.