nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,313,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

