NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,343.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6,043.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,627.48. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR will post 415.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,926. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.