NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVRFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,343.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6,043.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,627.48. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR will post 415.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,926. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

