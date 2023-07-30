Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Olin Trading Up 4.0 %

OLN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. 2,937,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

