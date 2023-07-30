Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $11.66 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises about 5.0% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,517,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 476.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 238,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 197,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 595,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 126,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 746,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.