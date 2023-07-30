Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

OHI stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

