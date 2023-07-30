Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 744,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after buying an additional 3,323,310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 3,512,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after buying an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of OMGA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 193,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,375. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,643.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.93%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

