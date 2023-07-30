Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Update

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

Oncology Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Oncology Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

