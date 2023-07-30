One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

