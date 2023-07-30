One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $740,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $452.57. 418,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,904. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

