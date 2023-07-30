One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.