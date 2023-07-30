One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.45. The stock had a trading volume of 249,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,743. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

