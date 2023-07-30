Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $48.25 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $48.25 million and $879,021.75 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,273.97 or 1.00025531 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

