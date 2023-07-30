P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

PTSI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.