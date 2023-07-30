Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,250 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

