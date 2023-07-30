PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 8,262,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,493,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

About PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

