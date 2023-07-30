Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

PANL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. 167,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

