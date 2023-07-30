Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 262,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $12,148,467 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. The firm has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

