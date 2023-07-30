Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

WMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.91. 3,673,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.