Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,968,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

