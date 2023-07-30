Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.02. 7,437,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

