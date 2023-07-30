PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.0883 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

