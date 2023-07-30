Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Up 24.5% in July

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

