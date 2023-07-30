Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

Shares of MUEL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

