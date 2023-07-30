Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $548.00 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $548.00 million and $11.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

