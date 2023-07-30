PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 37.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,943,000 after purchasing an additional 824,063 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in PayPal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,191,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

