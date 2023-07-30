Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,718. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 455.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 450,074 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 393,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 115.1% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 335,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 565.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 371,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 70.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

