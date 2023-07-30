Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,269,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

