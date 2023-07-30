PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 10th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

PEP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.